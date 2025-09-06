Exposition Peinture Verre Textes Le Posterlou Ancienne poste La Motte-Chalancon
Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-09-08
2025-09-06
Exposition de 3 artistes présents , peinture, verre, textes. Avec Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .
Le Posterlou Ancienne poste Grande rue La Motte-Chalancon 26470 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 84 80 97
English :
Exhibition of 3 artists present, painting, glass, texts. With Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .
German :
Ausstellung von 3 anwesenden Künstlern , Malerei, Glas, Texte. Mit Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .
Italiano :
Mostra di 3 artisti, pittura, vetro, testi. Con Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau.
Espanol :
Exposición de 3 artistas, pintura, vidrio, textos. Con Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .
