Exposition Peinture Verre Textes Le Posterlou Ancienne poste La Motte-Chalancon

Le Posterlou Ancienne poste Grande rue La Motte-Chalancon Drôme

Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-09-08

2025-09-06

Exposition de 3 artistes présents , peinture, verre, textes. Avec Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .
Le Posterlou Ancienne poste Grande rue La Motte-Chalancon 26470 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 84 80 97 

English :

Exhibition of 3 artists present, painting, glass, texts. With Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .

German :

Ausstellung von 3 anwesenden Künstlern , Malerei, Glas, Texte. Mit Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .

Italiano :

Mostra di 3 artisti, pittura, vetro, testi. Con Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau.

Espanol :

Exposición de 3 artistas, pintura, vidrio, textos. Con Domi Vitrail, Pascale Evieux, Valentin Phelippeau .

