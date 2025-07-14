Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques Galerie Art’Mateur Barfleur

Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques Galerie Art'Mateur Barfleur lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques

Galerie Art’Mateur 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur Manche

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-20 19:00:00

2025-07-14

Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques.

3 artistes femmes, 3 techniques, 3 regards différents du monde.

Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, pastelliste.

Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, artiste peintre.

E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, illustratrice poétique.

Galerie ART’MATEUR.

Galerie Art’Mateur 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 95 77 23 33 riscas2611@gmail.com

English : Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques

Exhibition of paintings, pastels & poetic illustrations.

3 women artists, 3 techniques, 3 different views of the world.

Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, pastellist.

Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, painter.

E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, poetic illustrator.

ART’MATEUR Gallery.

German :

Ausstellung von Gemälden, Pastellen & poetischen Illustrationen.

3 Künstlerinnen, 3 Techniken, 3 verschiedene Sichtweisen auf die Welt.

Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, Pastellmalerin.

Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, Malerin.

E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, poetische Illustratorin.

Galerie ART’MATEUR.

Italiano :

Mostra di dipinti, pastelli e illustrazioni poetiche.

3 artiste, 3 tecniche, 3 visioni diverse del mondo.

Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, artista del pastello.

Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, pittrice.

E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, illustratrice poetica.

Galleria ART’MATEUR.

Espanol :

Exposición de pinturas, pasteles e ilustraciones poéticas.

3 mujeres artistas, 3 técnicas, 3 visiones diferentes del mundo.

Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, artista del pastel.

Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, pintora.

E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, ilustradora poética.

Galería ART’MATEUR.

