Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques Galerie Art’Mateur Barfleur

Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques
Galerie Art’Mateur 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur Manche
Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques.
3 artistes femmes, 3 techniques, 3 regards différents du monde.
Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, pastelliste.
Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, artiste peintre.
E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, illustratrice poétique.
Galerie ART’MATEUR.
Galerie Art’Mateur 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 95 77 23 33 riscas2611@gmail.com
English : Exposition peintures, pastels & illustrations poétiques
Exhibition of paintings, pastels & poetic illustrations.
3 women artists, 3 techniques, 3 different views of the world.
Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, pastellist.
Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, painter.
E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, poetic illustrator.
ART’MATEUR Gallery.
German :
Ausstellung von Gemälden, Pastellen & poetischen Illustrationen.
3 Künstlerinnen, 3 Techniken, 3 verschiedene Sichtweisen auf die Welt.
Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, Pastellmalerin.
Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, Malerin.
E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, poetische Illustratorin.
Galerie ART’MATEUR.
Italiano :
Mostra di dipinti, pastelli e illustrazioni poetiche.
3 artiste, 3 tecniche, 3 visioni diverse del mondo.
Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, artista del pastello.
Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, pittrice.
E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, illustratrice poetica.
Galleria ART’MATEUR.
Espanol :
Exposición de pinturas, pasteles e ilustraciones poéticas.
3 mujeres artistas, 3 técnicas, 3 visiones diferentes del mundo.
Carole GIACOMINI-JAUNAS, artista del pastel.
Sandrine CANUET-SAVARY, pintora.
E. LEMONNIER-RISCAS, ilustradora poética.
Galería ART’MATEUR.
