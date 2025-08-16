EXPOSITION PEINTURES Péguilhan

CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne

2025-08-16 15:00:00

2025-08-17 18:30:00

2025-08-16

L’art s’invite dans une petite chapelle dans les coteaux du Comminges

Exposition de l’atelier de peinture de Samatan

Avec les artistes G.BEAU M.MONESTIER M.VIGNAUX .

Art invites itself into a small chapel on the Comminges hillsides

Kunst lädt in eine kleine Kapelle in den Hängen des Comminges ein

L’arte si invita a entrare in una piccola cappella sulle colline di Comminges

El arte se invita a sí mismo en una pequeña capilla en las laderas de Comminges

