EXPOSITION PEINTURES Péguilhan
EXPOSITION PEINTURES Péguilhan samedi 16 août 2025.
EXPOSITION PEINTURES
CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-16 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-16
L’art s’invite dans une petite chapelle dans les coteaux du Comminges
Exposition de l’atelier de peinture de Samatan
Avec les artistes G.BEAU M.MONESTIER M.VIGNAUX .
CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 75 76
English :
Art invites itself into a small chapel on the Comminges hillsides
German :
Kunst lädt in eine kleine Kapelle in den Hängen des Comminges ein
Italiano :
L’arte si invita a entrare in una piccola cappella sulle colline di Comminges
Espanol :
El arte se invita a sí mismo en una pequeña capilla en las laderas de Comminges
L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE