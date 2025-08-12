Exposition peintures-photos Aduvog Clohars-Carnoët

Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët Finistère

Début : 2025-08-12 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17 20:30:00

2025-08-12

Exposition de peintures-photos Aduvog à la chapelle Saint-Jacques.
« Le Point Zéro » + conférence-dédicace le jeudi 14 août à 19h.   .

Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 64 18 27 29 

