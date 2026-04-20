Passa

EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

l faudra attendre le 8 mai pour vivre une énième journée exceptionnelle au Monastir del Camp.

Un vernissage concernant 3 artistes de formations différentes.

Un Peintre , un photographe, une sculptrice mais aussi un ensemble de voix polyphoniques

Les…

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1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89

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English :

e had to wait until May 8 to experience yet another exceptional day at Monastir del Camp.

A vernissage featuring 3 artists from different backgrounds.

A painter, a photographer, a sculptor and also an ensemble of polyphonic voices

The…

L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR