EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa
EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Passa
EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE
1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
l faudra attendre le 8 mai pour vivre une énième journée exceptionnelle au Monastir del Camp.
Un vernissage concernant 3 artistes de formations différentes.
Un Peintre , un photographe, une sculptrice mais aussi un ensemble de voix polyphoniques
Les…
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1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89
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English :
e had to wait until May 8 to experience yet another exceptional day at Monastir del Camp.
A vernissage featuring 3 artists from different backgrounds.
A painter, a photographer, a sculptor and also an ensemble of polyphonic voices
The…
L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR