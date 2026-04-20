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EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa

EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa

EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Adresse : 1905 hammeau du Monastir

Ville : 66300 Passa

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 15 mai 2026

Tarif : 3 3 3 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Passa

EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08
fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

l faudra attendre le 8 mai pour vivre une énième journée exceptionnelle au Monastir del Camp.
Un vernissage concernant 3 artistes de formations différentes.
Un Peintre , un photographe, une sculptrice mais aussi un ensemble de voix polyphoniques
Les…
  .

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

e had to wait until May 8 to experience yet another exceptional day at Monastir del Camp.
A vernissage featuring 3 artists from different backgrounds.
A painter, a photographer, a sculptor and also an ensemble of polyphonic voices
The…

L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES SCULPTURES ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR