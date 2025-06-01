Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz – Impasse du Grand Cellier La Garde-Adhémar, 1 juin 2025 14:00, La Garde-Adhémar.
Drôme
Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz Impasse du Grand Cellier Ghislaine Perrin Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-31 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-01
C’est dans l’ancienne salle de garde du château féodal de La Garde Adhémar que Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propriétaire des lieux, expose ses toiles.
Exposition permanente.
.
Impasse du Grand Cellier Ghislaine Perrin Vidoz
La Garde-Adhémar 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 11 68 38 68
English :
Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, owner of the premises, exhibits her paintings in the former guard room of the feudal castle of La Garde Adhémar.
Permanent exhibition.
German :
Im ehemaligen Wachzimmer des feudalen Schlosses von La Garde Adhémar stellt die Besitzerin Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz ihre Gemälde aus.
Ständige Ausstellung.
Italiano :
Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, proprietaria del castello, espone i suoi dipinti nell’ex sala di guardia del castello feudale di La Garde Adhémar.
Mostra permanente.
Espanol :
Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propietaria del castillo, expone sus cuadros en la antigua sala de guardia del castillo feudal de La Garde Adhémar.
Exposición permanente.
L’événement Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar a été mis à jour le 2024-06-13 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence