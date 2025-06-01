Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz – Impasse du Grand Cellier La Garde-Adhémar, 1 juin 2025 14:00, La Garde-Adhémar.

Drôme

Début : 2025-06-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-31 18:00:00

2025-06-01

C’est dans l’ancienne salle de garde du château féodal de La Garde Adhémar que Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propriétaire des lieux, expose ses toiles.



Exposition permanente.

La Garde-Adhémar 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 11 68 38 68

English :

Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, owner of the premises, exhibits her paintings in the former guard room of the feudal castle of La Garde Adhémar.



Permanent exhibition.

German :

Im ehemaligen Wachzimmer des feudalen Schlosses von La Garde Adhémar stellt die Besitzerin Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz ihre Gemälde aus.



Ständige Ausstellung.

Italiano :

Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, proprietaria del castello, espone i suoi dipinti nell’ex sala di guardia del castello feudale di La Garde Adhémar.



Mostra permanente.

Espanol :

Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propietaria del castillo, expone sus cuadros en la antigua sala de guardia del castillo feudal de La Garde Adhémar.



Exposición permanente.

