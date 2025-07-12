Exposition photo Albas

Exposition photo Albas samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Exposition photo

Rue de la Combolière Albas Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-14 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Durant tout le week-end du 14 juillet, se tiendra dans la salle du bas de la mairie une exposition photographique organisée par l’association Quercy Images.

L’inauguration aura lieu le samedi 12 juillet à 18 h. .

Rue de la Combolière Albas 46140 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 20 12 21

English :

Over the weekend of July 14th, a photographic exhibition organized by the Quercy Images association will be held in the lower hall of the town hall.

German :

Während des gesamten Wochenendes des 14. Juli findet im unteren Saal des Rathauses eine Fotoausstellung statt, die von der Vereinigung Quercy Images organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Nel fine settimana del 14 luglio, nella sala inferiore del municipio, si terrà una mostra fotografica organizzata dall’associazione Quercy Images.

Espanol :

El fin de semana del 14 de julio tendrá lugar en el vestíbulo inferior del ayuntamiento una exposición fotográfica organizada por la asociación Quercy Images.

L’événement Exposition photo Albas a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot