Exposition photo Catherine Sidrot Le Moulin de Raoul Brabant-le-Roi

Brabant-le-Roi

Exposition photo Catherine Sidrot

Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-27 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Expo photo qui aura lieu dans le moulin de Raoul et le lavoir communal , avec un concert et auberge espagnole le dernier jour (réservation conseillée).

Entrée gratuite.Tout public

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Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 60 69 90 74 lemoulinderaoul@free.fr

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English :

Photo exhibition to be held in Raoul’s mill and the communal washhouse, with a concert and auberge espagnole on the last day (booking recommended).

Free admission.

L’événement Exposition photo Catherine Sidrot Brabant-le-Roi a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par OT SUD MEUSE