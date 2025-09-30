Exposition photo « Cohabiter » Galerie Ménil’8 Paris

Exposition photo « Cohabiter » Galerie Ménil’8 Paris mardi 30 septembre 2025.

Il y a tant de manières de cohabiter, ou pas. Cohabiter avec la nature, avec l’autre, avec les objets… Nous sommes six photographes et autant de regards sur ce thème !

Exposition de photographie par un collectif de six photographes sur le thème « Cohabiter »

Du mardi 30 septembre 2025 au dimanche 05 octobre 2025 :

dimanche

de 14h00 à 17h00

samedi

de 10h00 à 20h00

mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi

de 14h30 à 20h00

gratuit Tout public.

Galerie Ménil’8 8, rue Boyer 75020 Paris

https://lesyeuxdansledos.fr/