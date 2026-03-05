Exposition photo La Chapelle-Taillefert

Exposition photo La Chapelle-Taillefert lundi 23 mars 2026.

Exposition photo

Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Taillefert Creuse

Début : 2026-03-23
fin : 2026-04-15

2026-03-23

Exposition photo de Jean-Claude Cee tu prends n’importe quoi (une fantaisie photographique)   .

Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Taillefert 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 87 63 00 08 

