Exposition photo Salle polyvamente Le Tholy

Exposition photo Salle polyvamente Le Tholy dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

Exposition photo

Salle polyvamente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy Vosges

Exposition photo qui donne suite au concours sur le thème « Jardins » pour les adultes et « Grimaces » pour les enfants. Le public est invité à voter pour ses clichés préférés !

Salle polyvamente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 61 81 18

English :

Photo exhibition following the « Gardens » competition for adults and the « Grimaces » competition for children. The public is invited to vote for their favorites!

German :

Fotoausstellung als Fortsetzung des Wettbewerbs zum Thema « Gärten » für Erwachsene und « Grimaces » für Kinder. Das Publikum ist eingeladen, für seine Lieblingsaufnahmen abzustimmen!

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica a seguito del concorso sul tema « Giardini » per gli adulti e « Smorfie » per i bambini. Il pubblico è invitato a votare le sue preferite!

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica a raíz del concurso sobre el tema « Jardines » para adultos y « Grimaces » para niños. El público está invitado a votar por sus favoritas

