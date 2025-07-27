Exposition photo Salle polyvamente Le Tholy
Exposition photo Salle polyvamente Le Tholy dimanche 27 juillet 2025.
Exposition photo
Salle polyvamente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy Vosges
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-27
fin : 2025-08-03
Date(s) :
2025-07-27
Exposition photo qui donne suite au concours sur le thème « Jardins » pour les adultes et « Grimaces » pour les enfants. Le public est invité à voter pour ses clichés préférés !
.
Salle polyvamente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 61 81 18
English :
Photo exhibition following the « Gardens » competition for adults and the « Grimaces » competition for children. The public is invited to vote for their favorites!
German :
Fotoausstellung als Fortsetzung des Wettbewerbs zum Thema « Gärten » für Erwachsene und « Grimaces » für Kinder. Das Publikum ist eingeladen, für seine Lieblingsaufnahmen abzustimmen!
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica a seguito del concorso sul tema « Giardini » per gli adulti e « Smorfie » per i bambini. Il pubblico è invitato a votare le sue preferite!
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica a raíz del concurso sobre el tema « Jardines » para adultos y « Grimaces » para niños. El público está invitado a votar por sus favoritas
L’événement Exposition photo Le Tholy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES