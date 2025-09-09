Exposition photo Nos jours oubliés Tout public Ferrette

Maurice Schlienger illustre un trésor d’archives, figeant la vie quotidienne sundgauvienne, dans un monde oublié, où le temps semble suspendu.

Cette exposition illustre un trésor d’archives exceptionnelles, figeant avec une sensibilité unique la vie quotidienne sundgauvienne, vous transportant dans un monde oublié, où le temps semble suspendu.

3a route de Lucelle Ferrette 68480 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 40 29 39 mediatheque.rocher@cc-sundgau.fr

English :

Maurice Schlienger illustrates a treasure trove of archives, freezing everyday life in the Sundgau region in a forgotten world where time seems to stand still.

German :

Maurice Schlienger illustriert einen Schatz von Archiven und friert das alltägliche Leben im Sundgau ein, in einer vergessenen Welt, in der die Zeit stillzustehen scheint.

Italiano :

Maurice Schlienger illustra un tesoro di archivi, congelando la vita quotidiana nella regione del Sundgau in un mondo dimenticato dove il tempo sembra essersi fermato.

Espanol :

Maurice Schlienger ilustra un tesoro de archivos, congelando la vida cotidiana en la región de Sundgau, en un mundo olvidado donde el tiempo parece haberse detenido.

