EXPOSITION PHOTO PATRIMOINE RELIGIEUX À L’ABANDON DE THIERRY DALLA-COSTA – Proupiary, 4 juin 2025 14:00, Proupiary.

Haute-Garonne

EXPOSITION PHOTO PATRIMOINE RELIGIEUX À L’ABANDON DE THIERRY DALLA-COSTA ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-04 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 18:30:00

2025-06-04

Thierry Dalla-Costa, PORTRAIT Explorateur urbain et photographe, je capture depuis une dizaine d’années les lieux abandonnés avant qu’ils ne disparaissent.

Abandonnés, oubliés, désacralisés…

Beaucoup de lieux de culte sont malheureusement laissés à leur destinée de vestiges ou de ruines où le temps passe et la nature reprend ses droits. Photographe, Thierry Dalla-Costa est tombé amoureux de ces lieux où règne une atmosphère paisible et étrange. Le temps d’une photo, pour figer ces endroits avant qu’ils ne disparaissent définitivement de notre patrimoine. .

ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT

Proupiary 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 28 77 accueil@abbayedebonnefont.fr

English :

Thierry Dalla-Costa, PORTRAIT « As an urban explorer and photographer, I’ve been capturing abandoned places for the past ten years before they disappear.

German :

Thierry Dalla-Costa, PORTRAIT « Als Stadtforscher und Fotograf halte ich seit etwa zehn Jahren verlassene Orte fest, bevor sie verschwinden.

Italiano :

Thierry Dalla-Costa, PORTRAIT « Come esploratore urbano e fotografo, negli ultimi dieci anni ho catturato luoghi abbandonati prima che scomparissero.

Espanol :

Thierry Dalla-Costa, PORTRAIT « Como explorador urbano y fotógrafo, llevo diez años captando lugares abandonados antes de que desaparezcan.

