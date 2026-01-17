Exposition photo Regards croisés Blinckwinkel Sarrebourg

Exposition photo Regards croisés Blinckwinkel

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Vendredi 2026-02-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-28 17:00:00

2026-02-03

Exposition de photographies présentée en collaboration par les villes de Sarrebourg et de Saarburg. Entrée libre aux heures d’ouverture de la bibliothèqueTout public

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 28 52 sarrebourg.bibliotheque@wanadoo.fr

English :

Photo exhibition presented in collaboration by the towns of Sarrebourg and Saarburg. Free admission during library opening hours

