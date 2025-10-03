Exposition photo Salle polyvalente Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Saint-Ybard

vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Salle polyvalente Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Les quatre routes Saint-Ybard Corrèze

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-03
fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-03 2025-10-04

10ème exposition photo de l’association Arts, Patrimoine et Gastronomie.
Plus de 40 exposants amateurs individuels et/ou en club.
Thème Les artistes à l’oeuvre.
Atelier dessin vendredi après-midi et dimanche après-midi (gratuit) et atelier création d’objets en porcelaine (payant) sur réservation.
Gourmandise salon de thé
Musique ancienne.
Entrée libre.   .

Salle polyvalente Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Les quatre routes Saint-Ybard 19210 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 31 25 66  asso.apg@orange.fr

