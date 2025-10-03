Exposition photo Salle polyvalente Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Saint-Ybard

10ème exposition photo de l’association Arts, Patrimoine et Gastronomie.

Plus de 40 exposants amateurs individuels et/ou en club.

Thème Les artistes à l’oeuvre.

Atelier dessin vendredi après-midi et dimanche après-midi (gratuit) et atelier création d’objets en porcelaine (payant) sur réservation.

Gourmandise salon de thé

Musique ancienne.

Entrée libre. .

Salle polyvalente Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Les quatre routes Saint-Ybard 19210 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 31 25 66 asso.apg@orange.fr

