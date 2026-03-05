Exposition Photo Studia Espace Léon IX Dabo

Exposition Photo Studia

Espace Léon IX 1000 rue du Rott Dabo Moselle

Samedi 2026-04-18 10:00:00

2026-04-19 19:00:00

2026-04-18

Le club photo Studia fête ses 40 ans ! À cette occasion, nous avons le plaisir de vous inviter à notre exposition photo.

Plus de 15 exposants, près de 100 mètres d’exposition, et des mini-conférences tout au long du week-end (faune locale, pic noir, macrophotographie, et bien plus encore).

Passionnés, curieux et amoureux de l’image, vous êtes les bienvenus !Tout public

Espace Léon IX 1000 rue du Rott Dabo 57850 Moselle Grand Est contact@studia.club

Studia Photo Club celebrates its 40th anniversary! To mark the occasion, we are pleased to invite you to our photo exhibition.

Over 15 exhibitors, nearly 100 meters of exhibition space, and mini-conferences throughout the weekend (local wildlife, black woodpeckers, macro photography, and much more).

Enthusiasts, the curious and lovers of images are all welcome!

