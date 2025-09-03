Exposition « photographies » Valençay
Exposition « photographies » Valençay mercredi 3 septembre 2025.
Exposition « photographies »
8 Rue Talleyrand Valençay Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-03
fin : 2025-09-27
Date(s) :
2025-09-03
Sophie TOUPET
.
8 Rue Talleyrand Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 00 14 38 mediatheque@mairie-valencay.fr
English :
Sophie TOUPET
German :
Sophie TOUPET
Italiano :
Sophie TOUPET
Espanol :
Sophie TOUPET
L’événement Exposition « photographies » Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par OT Pays de Valençay