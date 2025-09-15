Exposition photographique Maison Bergevin Avranches
Exposition photographique
Maison Bergevin 15 rue de Geôle Avranches Manche
Bienvenue à l’exposition du Photo-Club Avranches !
Accès libre
– du 15/09 au 19/09 de 14h00 à 18h00
– du 20/09 au 21/09 de 10h à 18h. .
Maison Bergevin 15 rue de Geôle Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie +33 6 29 34 34 90
