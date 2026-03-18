Exposition photographique de voyage La rondine Alpina Eclectic Hôtel & Spa Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

Exposition photographique de voyage La rondine

Alpina Eclectic Hôtel & Spa 79 avenue du Mont Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 10:30:00

fin : 2026-05-09 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Venez voyager à travers l’objectif de notre photographe invitée à l’Alpina Eclectic Hotel à Chamonix Mont Blanc. L’entrée est libre pour tous les passionnés de voyage et de photographie.

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Alpina Eclectic Hôtel & Spa 79 avenue du Mont Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 84 83 51 53 giorgia20140@gmail.com

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English :

Join us for a journey through the lens of our guest photographer at the Alpina Eclectic Hotel in Chamonix Mont Blanc. Admission is free for all travel and photography enthusiasts.



Throughout the day, visitors can explore stunning photographs, engaging tr

L’événement Exposition photographique de voyage La rondine Chamonix-Mont-Blanc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc