Exposition photographique La Biodiversité en Lorraine Chapelle de l’Institut Pont-à-Mousson

Chapelle de l’Institut 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle
Exposition de photos à la Chapelle de l’Institut à Pont-à-Mousson
Explorez le thème de la Biodiversité en Lorraine à travers le travail de trois photographes
Avec la participation exceptionnelle du naturaliste Michel RENNER, expert en biodiversité pour sensibiliser petits et grands aux enjeux environnementaux le vendredi 3 octobreTout public
Chapelle de l’Institut 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est anne.sutter.54@gmail.com
English :
Photo exhibition at the Chapelle de l’Institut, Pont-à-Mousson
Explore the theme of Biodiversity in Lorraine through the work of three photographers
With the exceptional participation of naturalist Michel RENNER, biodiversity expert, to raise awareness of environmental issues among young and old alike on Friday October 3
German :
Fotoausstellung in der Chapelle de l’Institut in Pont-à-Mousson
Erkunden Sie das Thema Biodiversität in Lothringen anhand der Arbeit von drei Fotografen
Mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme des Naturforschers Michel RENNER, Experte für Biodiversität, um Groß und Klein am Freitag, den 3. Oktober, für Umweltfragen zu sensibilisieren
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica alla Chapelle de l’Institut di Pont-à-Mousson
Esplorare il tema della biodiversità in Lorena attraverso il lavoro di tre fotografi
Con la partecipazione straordinaria del naturalista Michel RENNER, esperto di biodiversità, per sensibilizzare giovani e meno giovani sulle tematiche ambientali, venerdì 3 ottobre
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica en la Chapelle de l’Institut de Pont-à-Mousson
Explore el tema de la biodiversidad en Lorena a través de la obra de tres fotógrafos
Con la participación excepcional del naturalista Michel RENNER, experto en biodiversidad, para sensibilizar a grandes y pequeños sobre las cuestiones medioambientales, el viernes 3 de octubre
