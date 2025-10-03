Exposition photographique La Biodiversité en Lorraine Chapelle de l’Institut Pont-à-Mousson

Exposition photographique La Biodiversité en Lorraine Chapelle de l’Institut Pont-à-Mousson vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Exposition photographique La Biodiversité en Lorraine

Chapelle de l’Institut 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition de photos à la Chapelle de l’Institut à Pont-à-Mousson

Explorez le thème de la Biodiversité en Lorraine à travers le travail de trois photographes

Avec la participation exceptionnelle du naturaliste Michel RENNER, expert en biodiversité pour sensibiliser petits et grands aux enjeux environnementaux le vendredi 3 octobreTout public

Chapelle de l’Institut 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est anne.sutter.54@gmail.com

English :

Photo exhibition at the Chapelle de l’Institut, Pont-à-Mousson

Explore the theme of Biodiversity in Lorraine through the work of three photographers

With the exceptional participation of naturalist Michel RENNER, biodiversity expert, to raise awareness of environmental issues among young and old alike on Friday October 3

German :

Fotoausstellung in der Chapelle de l’Institut in Pont-à-Mousson

Erkunden Sie das Thema Biodiversität in Lothringen anhand der Arbeit von drei Fotografen

Mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme des Naturforschers Michel RENNER, Experte für Biodiversität, um Groß und Klein am Freitag, den 3. Oktober, für Umweltfragen zu sensibilisieren

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica alla Chapelle de l’Institut di Pont-à-Mousson

Esplorare il tema della biodiversità in Lorena attraverso il lavoro di tre fotografi

Con la partecipazione straordinaria del naturalista Michel RENNER, esperto di biodiversità, per sensibilizzare giovani e meno giovani sulle tematiche ambientali, venerdì 3 ottobre

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica en la Chapelle de l’Institut de Pont-à-Mousson

Explore el tema de la biodiversidad en Lorena a través de la obra de tres fotógrafos

Con la participación excepcional del naturalista Michel RENNER, experto en biodiversidad, para sensibilizar a grandes y pequeños sobre las cuestiones medioambientales, el viernes 3 de octubre

