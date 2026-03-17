Exposition photographique La Paix

1D rue Louis Roussel Pagny-sur-Moselle Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Lundi 2026-04-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-04 2026-04-05 2026-04-06

Le club photo Les Petits Cailloux vous invite à son exposition sur le thème de la Paix, mêlant œuvres collectives, affiches et photos

Une exposition d’environ 150 clichés en grands et moyens formats à découvrir, capturés par des photographes passionné(e)s dans des thèmes variés qu’ils ont choisi de partager avec vous. Une occasion unique pour le public d’échanger avec des photographes locaux de talent le temps d’un week-end de 3 jours.

Vernissage le samedi 4 avril à partir de 18h à la Maison Pour Tous de Pagny-sur-Moselle

Tombola billets à 2€, en vente sur place pour tenter de gagner un appareil photo mini 2, un tirage 30X45 encadré au choix dans l’exposition collective, une boite de Lego appareil photoTout public

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1D rue Louis Roussel Pagny-sur-Moselle 54530 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 75 64 mptpagny@orange.fr

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English :

The photo club Les Petits Cailloux invites you to its exhibition on the theme of Peace, featuring collective works, posters and photos

An exhibition of around 150 large- and medium-format images, captured by passionate photographers on a variety of themes they’ve chosen to share with you. A unique opportunity for the public to interact with talented local photographers over a 3-day weekend.

Opening on Saturday April 4 from 6pm at the Maison Pour Tous in Pagny-sur-Moselle

Raffle: 2? tickets on sale on site for a chance to win a mini 2 camera, a framed 30X45 print of your choice from the collective exhibition, a box of Lego cameras

L’événement Exposition photographique La Paix Pagny-sur-Moselle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT PONT A MOUSSON