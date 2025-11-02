Exposition photographique Montargis
Exposition photographique Montargis dimanche 2 novembre 2025.
Exposition photographique
2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt Montargis Loiret
Début : 2025-11-02 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-11 18:00:00
2025-11-02
Exposition photographique
Exposition photographique à la médiathèque de l’AME, par le photo-club de Montargis. Fermée les lundi 3 et 10 novembre. .
2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt Montargis 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 73 79 44 93
English :
Photographic exhibition
German :
Fotografische Ausstellung
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica
