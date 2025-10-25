Exposition photographique Saint-Germain-des-Prés
Avis aux amateurs de photographie, le Saint-Germain Photoclub vous invite à son exposition de photos en noir et blanc !
Saint-Germain-des-Prés 45220 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 14 59 08 50
English :
Saint-Germain Photoclub invites you to its black and white photo exhibition!
German :
Fotoliebhaber aufgepasst, der Saint-Germain Photoclub lädt Sie zu seiner Ausstellung von Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos ein!
Italiano :
Se siete appassionati di fotografia, il Photoclub Saint-Germain vi invita alla sua mostra fotografica in bianco e nero!
Espanol :
Si le gusta la fotografía, el Photoclub de Saint-Germain le invita a su exposición de fotos en blanco y negro
