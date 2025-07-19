Exposition photographique The kindness of one Troyes

Exposition photographique The kindness of one Troyes samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Exposition photographique The kindness of one

Institut Universitaire Européen Rachi Troyes Aube

Tarif : – – Eur

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-31 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Entrée libre. .

Institut Universitaire Européen Rachi Troyes 10000 Aube Grand Est +33 3 10 95 30 07 contact@institut-rachi-troyes.fr

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Exposition photographique The kindness of one Troyes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne