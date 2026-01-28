Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun

Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif

Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun vendredi 20 février 2026.

Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif

Médiathèque Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-20
fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :
2026-02-20

Exposition du photographe Thierry Chol avec Gaphicevents.
Vernissage de l’exposition à 11h30 le samedi 21 février
Conférence rencontre à 15h le samedi 21 février
Exposition visible aux horaires d’ouverture habituels de la médiathèque.   .

Médiathèque Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 23 54 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibition by photographer Thierry Chol with Gaphicevents.
Exhibition opening at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 21
Conference/meeting at 3pm on Saturday, February 21

L’événement Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN