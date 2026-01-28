Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif

Médiathèque Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-20

fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :

2026-02-20

Exposition du photographe Thierry Chol avec Gaphicevents.

Vernissage de l’exposition à 11h30 le samedi 21 février

Conférence rencontre à 15h le samedi 21 février

Exposition visible aux horaires d’ouverture habituels de la médiathèque. .

Médiathèque Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 23 54

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibition by photographer Thierry Chol with Gaphicevents.

Exhibition opening at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 21

Conference/meeting at 3pm on Saturday, February 21

L’événement Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN