Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun
Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun vendredi 20 février 2026.
Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif
Médiathèque Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-20
fin : 2026-03-07
Date(s) :
2026-02-20
Exposition du photographe Thierry Chol avec Gaphicevents.
Vernissage de l’exposition à 11h30 le samedi 21 février
Conférence rencontre à 15h le samedi 21 février
Exposition visible aux horaires d’ouverture habituels de la médiathèque. .
Médiathèque Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 23 54
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibition by photographer Thierry Chol with Gaphicevents.
Exhibition opening at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 21
Conference/meeting at 3pm on Saturday, February 21
L’événement Exposition photographique Un regard dans mon objectif Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN