Photographies de Vincent Ganaye Découvrez une mécanique ingénieuse capable de transformer un arbre en planche par la seule force de l’eau !Tout public

Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 67 42 87 52

English :

Photographs by Vincent Ganaye: Discover an ingenious mechanism capable of transforming a tree into a plank by the sheer force of water!

German :

Fotografien von Vincent Ganaye: Entdecken Sie eine geniale Mechanik, die einen Baum allein durch die Kraft des Wassers in ein Brett verwandeln kann!

Italiano :

Fotografie di Vincent Ganaye: Scoprite un ingegnoso meccanismo in grado di trasformare un albero in una tavola con la sola forza dell’acqua!

Espanol :

Fotografías de Vincent Ganaye: ¡Descubra un ingenioso mecanismo capaz de transformar un árbol en un tablón por la simple fuerza del agua!

L’événement Exposition photos à force d’eau Mandray a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES