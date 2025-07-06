Exposition photos à force d’eau Mandray 6 juillet 2025 07:00
Vosges
Exposition photos à force d’eau route de la scierie Mandray Vosges
Gratuit
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-06
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-07-06
Photographies de Vincent Ganaye Découvrez une mécanique ingénieuse capable de transformer un arbre en planche par la seule force de l’eau !Tout public
route de la scierie
Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 67 42 87 52
English :
Photographs by Vincent Ganaye: Discover an ingenious mechanism capable of transforming a tree into a plank by the sheer force of water!
German :
Fotografien von Vincent Ganaye: Entdecken Sie eine geniale Mechanik, die einen Baum allein durch die Kraft des Wassers in ein Brett verwandeln kann!
Italiano :
Fotografie di Vincent Ganaye: Scoprite un ingegnoso meccanismo in grado di trasformare un albero in una tavola con la sola forza dell’acqua!
Espanol :
Fotografías de Vincent Ganaye: ¡Descubra un ingenioso mecanismo capaz de transformar un árbol en un tablón por la simple fuerza del agua!
