Exposition photos Salle d'exposition Mairie Ambert 10 juillet 2025
Puy-de-Dôme
Exposition photos Salle d’exposition Mairie Boulevard Henri IV Ambert Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : – –
Date : 2025-07-10 to 2025-07-14
Début : Mardi 2025-07-10
fin : 2025-07-14
Date(s) :
2025-07-10
Instant & Lumière invite 8 photographes du club photo Vic Déclic de Vic-le-Comte. Chaque participant présente un thème personnel où il exprime sa vision photographique. .
Salle d’exposition Mairie Boulevard Henri IV
Ambert 63600 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes berton43@orange.fr
English :
Instant & Lumière invites 8 photographers from the Vic Déclic photo club in Vic-le-Comte. Each participant presents a personal theme in which he or she expresses his or her photographic vision .
German :
Instant & Lumière lädt 8 Fotografen des Fotoclubs Vic Déclic aus Vic-le-Comte ein. Jeder Teilnehmer präsentiert ein persönliches Thema, in dem er seine fotografische Vision zum Ausdruck bringt. .
Italiano :
Instant & Lumière invita 8 fotografi del club fotografico Vic Déclic di Vic-le-Comte. Ogni partecipante presenterà un tema personale in cui esprime la propria visione fotografica.
Espanol :
Instant & Lumière invita a 8 fotógrafos del club fotográfico Vic Déclic de Vic-le-Comte. Cada participante presentará un tema personal en el que expresará su visión fotográfica…
