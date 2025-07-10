Exposition photos Salle d’exposition Mairie Ambert 10 juillet 2025 07:00

Puy-de-Dôme

Exposition photos Salle d’exposition Mairie Boulevard Henri IV Ambert Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : – –

Date : 2025-07-10 à 2025-07-14

Début : Mardi 2025-07-10

fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :

2025-07-10

Instant & Lumière invite 8 photographes du club photo Vic Déclic de Vic-le-Comte. Chaque participant présente un thème personnel où il exprime sa vision photographique. .

.

Salle d’exposition Mairie Boulevard Henri IV

Ambert 63600 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes berton43@orange.fr

English :

Instant & Lumière invites 8 photographers from the Vic Déclic photo club in Vic-le-Comte. Each participant presents a personal theme in which he or she expresses his or her photographic vision .

German :

Instant & Lumière lädt 8 Fotografen des Fotoclubs Vic Déclic aus Vic-le-Comte ein. Jeder Teilnehmer präsentiert ein persönliches Thema, in dem er seine fotografische Vision zum Ausdruck bringt. .

Italiano :

Instant & Lumière invita 8 fotografi del club fotografico Vic Déclic di Vic-le-Comte. Ogni partecipante presenterà un tema personale in cui esprime la propria visione fotografica.

Espanol :

Instant & Lumière invita a 8 fotógrafos del club fotográfico Vic Déclic de Vic-le-Comte. Cada participante presentará un tema personal en el que expresará su visión fotográfica…

