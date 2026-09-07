Exposition Photos – « Domagné autrefois », JEP 2026 – Domagné, Domagné
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · JEP 2026 - Domagné · Domagné
Informations pratiques
Exposition Photos – « Domagné autrefois » Samedi 19 septembre, 15h00 JEP 2026 – Domagné Ille-et-Vilaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-19T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T15:30:00+02:00
Exposition extérieure, photos sur le thème « Domagné autrefois »
du 01/07/2026 au 31/10/2026.
parc des miniatures et parc du poirier à Domagné – gratuit.
JEP 2026 – Domagné mairie 8 allée Saint-Pierre 35113 Domagné Domagné 35113 Domagné Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne 02 99 00 01 19 https://www.domagne.fr/d%C3%A9couvrir-domagn%C3%A9 https://www.facebook.com/mairiededomagne/?locale=fr_FR
Exposition extérieure, photos sur le thème « Domagné autrefois »