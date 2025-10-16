Exposition photos Into the wild Rodez

Début : Jeudi 2025-10-16

fin : 2025-11-05

2025-10-16

La Maison de Ma région à Rodez a le plaisir de vous inviter à sa prochaine exposition photos gratuite Into the wild de Catherine Guilhou, au sein même de ses locaux du 16 octobre au 5 novembre. Rencontrez l’artiste le jeudi 16 octobre à 18h30.

Into the wild raconte une histoire que l’on a probablement tous vécu. Elle nous prend par

la main dans une promenade photographique qui accompagne Pauline, Rose, Nétémi,

Benjamin ou Raphaël dans leur expérience des paysages. Comme une éco-anthropologie

poétique, elle interroge les liens qui nous attachent à notre éco-système, et en observe les

formes et les intensités.

Et si, au fil de notre Histoire, nous avions oublié notre propre connexion au Monde, elle

nous invite à réactiver la mémoire de ces affinités ancestrales et organiques. .

Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 61 39 69 12 maisonregion.rodez@laregion.fr

English :

The Maison de Ma région in Rodez is pleased to invite you to its next free photo exhibition Into the wild by Catherine Guilhou, on its premises from October 16 to November 5. Meet the artist on Thursday October 16 at 6.30pm.

German :

Das Maison de Ma région in Rodez freut sich, Sie zu seiner nächsten kostenlosen Fotoausstellung Into the wild von Catherine Guilhou einladen zu können, die vom 16. Oktober bis zum 5. November in den Räumlichkeiten des Hauses stattfindet. Treffen Sie die Künstlerin am Donnerstag, den 16. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr.

Italiano :

La Maison de Ma région di Rodez è lieta di invitarvi alla prossima mostra fotografica gratuita, Into the wild di Catherine Guilhou, che si terrà nei suoi locali dal 16 ottobre al 5 novembre. Incontro con l’artista giovedì 16 ottobre alle 18.30.

Espanol :

La Maison de Ma région de Rodez tiene el placer de invitarle a su próxima exposición fotográfica gratuita, Into the wild de Catherine Guilhou, en sus locales del 16 de octubre al 5 de noviembre. Encuentro con la artista el jueves 16 de octubre a las 18.30 h.

L’événement Exposition photos Into the wild Rodez a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)