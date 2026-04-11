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Exposition photos Jura d’histoire Foncine-le-Bas

Exposition photos Jura d’histoire Foncine-le-Bas samedi 11 avril 2026.

Adresse : Salle du Chalet

Ville : 39520 Foncine-le-Bas

Département : Jura

Début : samedi 11 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 avril 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif :

Foncine-le-Bas

Exposition photos Jura d’histoire

Salle du Chalet Foncine-le-Bas Jura

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Jura d’histoire par Bernard Doyon   .

Salle du Chalet Foncine-le-Bas 39520 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 51 54 12 

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English : Exposition photos Jura d’histoire

L’événement Exposition photos Jura d’histoire Foncine-le-Bas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA