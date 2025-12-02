EXPOSITION PHOTOS L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE ST LAURENT Magalas
EXPOSITION PHOTOS L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE ST LAURENT
6 avenue de la mairie Magalas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-12-02
fin : 2025-12-30
2025-12-02
Photos retraçant l’installation de l’orgue, son historique, l’inauguration, les concerts à la Médiathèque Kalliopé.
Les Horaires
Mardi 15h30-19h
Mercredi 9h-12h 14h-18h
Jeudi et vendredi 9h-11h 15h30-19h
Samedi 10h-12h
.
6 avenue de la mairie Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 80 79 79 mediatheque@ville-magalas.fr
English :
Photos tracing the organ’s installation, history, inauguration, concerts at the Médiathèque Kalliopé.
Opening times
Tuesday: 15h30-19h
Wednesday: 9am-12pm 2pm-6pm
Thursday and Friday: 9h-11h 15h30-19h
Saturday: 10am-12pm
German :
Fotos, die die Installation der Orgel, ihre Geschichte, die Einweihung und die Konzerte in der Mediathek Kalliopé nachzeichnen.
Die Öffnungszeiten
Dienstag: 15.30-19 Uhr
Mittwoch: 9h-12h 14h-18h
Donnerstag und Freitag: 9h-11h 15h30-19h
Samstag: 10h-12h
Italiano :
Foto dell’installazione dell’organo, della sua storia, dell’inaugurazione e dei concerti alla Médiathèque Kalliopé.
Orari di apertura:
Martedì: 15h30-19h
Mercoledì: 9.00-12.00 14.00-18.00
Giovedì e venerdì: 9.00-11.00 15.30-19.00
Sabato: 10.00-12.00
Espanol :
Fotos de la instalación del órgano, su historia, la inauguración y los conciertos en la Médiathèque Kalliopé.
Horario de apertura
Martes: 15h30-19h
Miércoles: 9h-12h 14h-18h
Jueves y viernes: 9h-11h 15h30-19h
Sábado: de 10.00 a 12.00 h
