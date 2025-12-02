EXPOSITION PHOTOS L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE ST LAURENT Magalas

EXPOSITION PHOTOS L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE ST LAURENT

6 avenue de la mairie Magalas Hérault

Début : 2025-12-02

fin : 2025-12-30

2025-12-02

Photos retraçant l’installation de l’orgue, son historique, l’inauguration, les concerts à la Médiathèque Kalliopé.

Les Horaires

Mardi 15h30-19h

Mercredi 9h-12h 14h-18h

Jeudi et vendredi 9h-11h 15h30-19h

Samedi 10h-12h

6 avenue de la mairie Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 80 79 79 mediatheque@ville-magalas.fr

English :

Photos tracing the organ’s installation, history, inauguration, concerts at the Médiathèque Kalliopé.

Opening times

Tuesday: 15h30-19h

Wednesday: 9am-12pm 2pm-6pm

Thursday and Friday: 9h-11h 15h30-19h

Saturday: 10am-12pm

German :

Fotos, die die Installation der Orgel, ihre Geschichte, die Einweihung und die Konzerte in der Mediathek Kalliopé nachzeichnen.

Die Öffnungszeiten

Dienstag: 15.30-19 Uhr

Mittwoch: 9h-12h 14h-18h

Donnerstag und Freitag: 9h-11h 15h30-19h

Samstag: 10h-12h

Italiano :

Foto dell’installazione dell’organo, della sua storia, dell’inaugurazione e dei concerti alla Médiathèque Kalliopé.

Orari di apertura:

Martedì: 15h30-19h

Mercoledì: 9.00-12.00 14.00-18.00

Giovedì e venerdì: 9.00-11.00 15.30-19.00

Sabato: 10.00-12.00

Espanol :

Fotos de la instalación del órgano, su historia, la inauguración y los conciertos en la Médiathèque Kalliopé.

Horario de apertura

Martes: 15h30-19h

Miércoles: 9h-12h 14h-18h

Jueves y viernes: 9h-11h 15h30-19h

Sábado: de 10.00 a 12.00 h

