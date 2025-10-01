Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne

Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne mercredi 1 octobre 2025.

Exposition photos « Octobre rose »

Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-01
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-01

Exposition photo « Octobre rose »
Exposition Médiathèque La Grange
Mercredi de 10h à 13h / 15h à 18h
Vendredi 14h à 18h
Samedi 10h à 12h
Dimanche 10h30 à 12h15   .

Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 87 33 65 

English :

Pink October » photo exhibition

German :

Fotoausstellung « Rosa Oktober »

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica « Ottobre rosa

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica « Octubre rosa

L’événement Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-01 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt