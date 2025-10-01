Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne
Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne mercredi 1 octobre 2025.
Exposition photos « Octobre rose »
Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-01
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-01
Exposition photo « Octobre rose »
Exposition Médiathèque La Grange
Mercredi de 10h à 13h / 15h à 18h
Vendredi 14h à 18h
Samedi 10h à 12h
Dimanche 10h30 à 12h15 .
Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 87 33 65
English :
Pink October » photo exhibition
German :
Fotoausstellung « Rosa Oktober »
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica « Ottobre rosa
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica « Octubre rosa
L’événement Exposition photos « Octobre rose » Fay-de-Bretagne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-01 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt