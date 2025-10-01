Exposition photos « Quatre saisons à Wangenbourg-Engenthal » Wangenbourg-Engenthal
43 rue du Général de Gaulle Wangenbourg-Engenthal Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Début : Vendredi 2025-10-01 16:00:00
fin : 2025-10-17 19:00:00
2025-10-01
Exposition de photos « Quatre saisons à Wangenbourg-Engenthal »
Dates 1er au 10 octobre 2025
Horaires mercredi et vendredi de 16h à 19h, jeudi de 14h à 17h
Lieu bibliothèque René Christophe
Adresse 43 rue du gal de Gaulle 67710 Wangenbourg-Engenthal 0 .
43 rue du Général de Gaulle Wangenbourg-Engenthal 67710 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 87 38 44 bibliotheque.wangenbourg@orange.fr
L’événement Exposition photos « Quatre saisons à Wangenbourg-Engenthal » Wangenbourg-Engenthal a été mis à jour le 2025-08-18 par Office de tourisme Intercommunal Mossig et Vignoble