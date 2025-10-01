Exposition photos « Quatre saisons à Wangenbourg-Engenthal » Wangenbourg-Engenthal

43 rue du Général de Gaulle Wangenbourg-Engenthal Bas-Rhin

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-01 16:00:00
fin : 2025-10-17 19:00:00

Exposition de photos « Quatre saisons à Wangenbourg-Engenthal »

Dates   1er au 10 octobre 2025
Horaires mercredi et vendredi de 16h à 19h, jeudi de 14h à 17h
Lieu bibliothèque René Christophe
Adresse 43 rue du gal de Gaulle 67710 Wangenbourg-Engenthal

43 rue du Général de Gaulle Wangenbourg-Engenthal 67710 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 87 38 44  bibliotheque.wangenbourg@orange.fr

