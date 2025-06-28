Exposition photos Salle des fêtes Saint-Gourson 28 juin 2025 07:00

Charente

Exposition photos  Salle des fêtes Rue de la mairie Saint-Gourson Charente

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-29

2025-06-28

« le métal » et thème libre
Salle des fêtes Rue de la mairie
Saint-Gourson 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 82 91 62 

English :

« metal » and free theme

German :

« das Metall » und freies Thema

Italiano :

« metallo » e tema libero

Espanol :

« metal » y tema libre

L’événement Exposition photos Saint-Gourson a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente