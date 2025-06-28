Exposition photos Salle des fêtes Saint-Gourson 28 juin 2025 07:00
Charente
Exposition photos Salle des fêtes Rue de la mairie Saint-Gourson Charente
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-28
« le métal » et thème libre
.
Salle des fêtes Rue de la mairie
Saint-Gourson 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 82 91 62
English :
« metal » and free theme
German :
« das Metall » und freies Thema
Italiano :
« metallo » e tema libero
Espanol :
« metal » y tema libre
L’événement Exposition photos Saint-Gourson a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente