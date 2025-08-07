EXPOSITION PHOTOS Sainte-Marie-la-Mer
68 Avenue des Marendes Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-07 09:00:00
fin : 2025-08-28 13:00:00
2025-08-07
Laissez-vous surprendre par la force de l’image ! Une exposition où chaque photo raconte une émotion, une vision, un instant suspendu.
68 Avenue des Marendes Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00
English :
Let yourself be surprised by the power of images! An exhibition in which each photo recounts an emotion, a vision, a suspended moment.
German :
Lassen Sie sich von der Kraft des Bildes überraschen! Eine Ausstellung, in der jedes Foto von einer Emotion, einer Vision, einem schwebenden Moment erzählt.
Italiano :
Lasciatevi sorprendere dal potere dell’immagine! Una mostra in cui ogni foto racconta un’emozione, una visione, un momento sospeso.
Espanol :
¡Déjese sorprender por el poder de la imagen! Una exposición en la que cada foto cuenta la historia de una emoción, una visión, un momento suspendido.
