EXPOSITION PHOTOS Sainte-Marie-la-Mer

EXPOSITION PHOTOS Sainte-Marie-la-Mer jeudi 7 août 2025.

EXPOSITION PHOTOS

68 Avenue des Marendes Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-07 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-28 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-07

Laissez-vous surprendre par la force de l’image ! Une exposition où chaque photo raconte une émotion, une vision, un instant suspendu.

.

68 Avenue des Marendes Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00

English :

Let yourself be surprised by the power of images! An exhibition in which each photo recounts an emotion, a vision, a suspended moment.

German :

Lassen Sie sich von der Kraft des Bildes überraschen! Eine Ausstellung, in der jedes Foto von einer Emotion, einer Vision, einem schwebenden Moment erzählt.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi sorprendere dal potere dell’immagine! Una mostra in cui ogni foto racconta un’emozione, una visione, un momento sospeso.

Espanol :

¡Déjese sorprender por el poder de la imagen! Una exposición en la que cada foto cuenta la historia de una emoción, una visión, un momento suspendido.

L’événement EXPOSITION PHOTOS Sainte-Marie-la-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par BIT DE SAINTE MARIE LA MER