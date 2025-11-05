Exposition photos Soyaux fou d’humour place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soyaux

place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soëlys Soyaux Charente

Début : Samedi 2025-11-05 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19 17:00:00

2025-11-05

Une exposition photos proposé par le club photo de Ruelle sur Touvre, dans le cadre du festival Soyaux fou d’humour.

place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soëlys Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 97 83 50 mairie@mairie-soyaux.fr

English :

A photo exhibition proposed by the Ruelle sur Touvre photo club, as part of the Soyaux fou d’humour festival.

German :

Eine Fotoausstellung, die vom Fotoclub Ruelle sur Touvre im Rahmen des Festivals Soyaux fou d’humour angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica organizzata dal club fotografico Ruelle sur Touvre nell’ambito del festival Soyaux fou d’humour.

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica organizada por el fotoclub Ruelle sur Touvre en el marco del festival Soyaux fou d’humour.

