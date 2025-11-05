Exposition photos Soyaux fou d’humour place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soyaux
Exposition photos Soyaux fou d’humour place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soyaux mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Exposition photos Soyaux fou d’humour
place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soëlys Soyaux Charente
Début : Samedi 2025-11-05 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19 17:00:00
2025-11-05
Une exposition photos proposé par le club photo de Ruelle sur Touvre, dans le cadre du festival Soyaux fou d’humour.
place Jean Jacques Rousseau Soëlys Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 97 83 50 mairie@mairie-soyaux.fr
English :
A photo exhibition proposed by the Ruelle sur Touvre photo club, as part of the Soyaux fou d’humour festival.
German :
Eine Fotoausstellung, die vom Fotoclub Ruelle sur Touvre im Rahmen des Festivals Soyaux fou d’humour angeboten wird.
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica organizzata dal club fotografico Ruelle sur Touvre nell’ambito del festival Soyaux fou d’humour.
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica organizada por el fotoclub Ruelle sur Touvre en el marco del festival Soyaux fou d’humour.
