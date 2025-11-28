Exposition Playmobil 6e édition Halle Bréhal

Exposition Playmobil 6e édition Halle Bréhal vendredi 28 novembre 2025.

Exposition Playmobil 6e édition

Halle BREHAL Bréhal Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :
2025-11-28

scènes géante inédites
Animations, jeux
boutique

Nocturne le vendredi 28 novembre de 16h à 19h avec des scènes illuminées.

Horaires d’ouverture
vendredi 28 novembre 16h 19h
samedi 29 novembre 10h-12h30 / 13h30-18h00
dimanche 30 novembre 10h-12h30 / 13h30-17h00   .

Halle BREHAL Bréhal 50290 Manche Normandie +33 6 38 93 78 23  ecotaupi@orange.fr

English : Exposition Playmobil 6e édition

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Exposition Playmobil 6e édition Bréhal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OT Granville Terre et Mer