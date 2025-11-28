Exposition Playmobil 6e édition Halle Bréhal
Exposition Playmobil 6e édition
Halle BREHAL Bréhal Manche
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-11-30
2025-11-28
scènes géante inédites
Animations, jeux
boutique
Nocturne le vendredi 28 novembre de 16h à 19h avec des scènes illuminées.
Horaires d’ouverture
vendredi 28 novembre 16h 19h
samedi 29 novembre 10h-12h30 / 13h30-18h00
dimanche 30 novembre 10h-12h30 / 13h30-17h00 .
Halle BREHAL Bréhal 50290 Manche Normandie +33 6 38 93 78 23 ecotaupi@orange.fr
