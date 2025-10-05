Exposition « Posca Mania » Château Haltya Ustaritz
Exposition « Posca Mania » Château Haltya Ustaritz dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Exposition « Posca Mania »
Château Haltya 1 Impasse d’Arkia Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05
Date(s) :
2025-10-05
Exposition des œuvres d’Anna Vignes .
Château Haltya 1 Impasse d’Arkia Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 79 93 24 32 chateau-haltya@orange.fr
English : Exposition « Posca Mania »
German : Exposition « Posca Mania »
Italiano :
Espanol : Exposition « Posca Mania »
L’événement Exposition « Posca Mania » Ustaritz a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque