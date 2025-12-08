Exposition Prendre & surprendre Médiathèque Communautaire Sarreguemines

Exposition Prendre & surprendre

Médiathèque Communautaire 4 Chaussée de Louvain Sarreguemines Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi 2026-01-20

fin : 2026-02-07

2026-01-20

Une exposition pour les tout-petits, inspirée des albums 2 yeux ? Après l’été et Prendre et donner (éditions Les Grandes Personnes).

Ici ce sont les enfants qui font et transforment l’exposition à partir du principe tout simple des puzzles à encastrement associations et superpositions des formes aux couleurs vives transforment l’image comme par magie. L’utilisation est simple, instinctive et entièrement basée sur la manipulation. Les pages cartonnées de ses livres ont laissé la place à de solides structures de bois à la taille des enfants.

On y retrouve à la fois toute la poésie et la forme très graphique du travail de Lucie Félix. Comme dans ses livres, elle a souhaité faire de son exposition un terrain de jeu dans lequel l’enfant expérimente formes, couleurs et contrastes pour créer la surprise à chaque tableau et faire apparaître ici une poule, là un nichoir ou une grenouille…

On attrape, on touche, on découvre, on apprend, on s’émerveille en s’amusant à deviner et comprendre ce drôle de jeu de cache-cache. Au fil des tableaux, l’histoire se construit tout doucement.Enfants

Médiathèque Communautaire 4 Chaussée de Louvain Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 28 60 80 contact.med@agglo-sarreguemines.fr

English :

An exhibition for toddlers, inspired by the albums 2 yeux? Après l?été and Prendre et donner (published by Les Grandes Personnes).

Here, it’s the children who make and transform the exhibition, based on the simple principle of insert puzzles: associations and superimpositions of brightly-colored shapes transform the image as if by magic. Use is simple, instinctive and entirely based on manipulation. The cardboard pages of his books have been replaced by sturdy, child-sized wooden structures.

Lucie Félix’s work is both poetic and graphic. As in her books, she wanted her exhibition to be a playground in which children can experiment with shapes, colors and contrasts, creating a surprise with each painting and revealing a hen, a nesting box or a frog…

Catch, touch, discover, learn and marvel as you try to guess and understand this fun game of hide-and-seek. As the pictures unfold, the story slowly builds up.

