Exposition « Présences » Cahors samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Exposition « Présences »

118 Rue du Maréchal Foch Cahors Lot

Gratuit

Début : 2025-09-20 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01 19:00:00

2025-09-20

L’exposition réunit trois artistes contemporains aux univers singuliers Agnès Baillon (sculptures), Marc Perez (peintures) et Victor Soren (dessins). Chacun explore, à travers sa technique, une forme de présence humaine et sensible, à la frontière entre le réel et l’imaginaire. Le lieu d’exposition Le Parvis 118 propose un regard croisé entre matière, expression et émotion. .

118 Rue du Maréchal Foch Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie lesgardiensdelange@gmail.com

English :

The exhibition brings together three contemporary artists with singular universes: Agnès Baillon (sculptures), Marc Perez (paintings) and Victor Soren (drawings)

German :

Die Ausstellung vereint drei zeitgenössische Künstler mit einzigartigen Welten: Agnès Baillon (Skulpturen), Marc Perez (Gemälde) und Victor Soren (Zeichnungen)

Italiano :

La mostra riunisce tre artisti contemporanei con universi singolari: Agnès Baillon (sculture), Marc Perez (dipinti) e Victor Soren (disegni)

Espanol :

La exposición reúne a tres artistas contemporáneos con universos singulares: Agnès Baillon (esculturas), Marc Perez (pinturas) y Victor Soren (dibujos)

