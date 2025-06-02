Exposition « Pulse ta Terre » – Arvieu, 2 juin 2025 07:00, Arvieu.

Aveyron

Exposition « Pulse ta Terre » Place de l’Eglise Arvieu Aveyron

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-02

fin : 2025-06-30

2025-06-02

Exposition par Elodie Saleil et ses élèves (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) du 2 au 30 juin au Cantou d’Arvieu (pendant les horaires d’ouverture)

.

Place de l’Eglise

Arvieu 12120 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 46 06 06 cantou.arvieu@gmail.com

English :

Exhibition by Elodie Saleil and her students (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) from June 2 to 30 at the Cantou d’Arvieu (during opening hours)

German :

Ausstellung von Elodie Saleil und ihren Schülern (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) vom 2. bis 30. Juni im Cantou d’Arvieu (während der Öffnungszeiten)

Italiano :

Mostra di Elodie Saleil e dei suoi studenti (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) dal 2 al 30 giugno al Cantou d’Arvieu (durante gli orari di apertura)

Espanol :

Exposición de Elodie Saleil y sus alumnos (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) del 2 al 30 de junio en el Cantou d’Arvieu (en horario de apertura)

