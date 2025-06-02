Exposition « Pulse ta Terre » – Arvieu, 2 juin 2025 07:00, Arvieu.
Aveyron
Exposition « Pulse ta Terre » Place de l’Eglise Arvieu Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-06-02
fin : 2025-06-30
Date(s) :
2025-06-02
Exposition par Elodie Saleil et ses élèves (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) du 2 au 30 juin au Cantou d’Arvieu (pendant les horaires d’ouverture)
Place de l’Eglise
Arvieu 12120 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 46 06 06 cantou.arvieu@gmail.com
English :
Exhibition by Elodie Saleil and her students (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) from June 2 to 30 at the Cantou d’Arvieu (during opening hours)
German :
Ausstellung von Elodie Saleil und ihren Schülern (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) vom 2. bis 30. Juni im Cantou d’Arvieu (während der Öffnungszeiten)
Italiano :
Mostra di Elodie Saleil e dei suoi studenti (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) dal 2 al 30 giugno al Cantou d’Arvieu (durante gli orari di apertura)
Espanol :
Exposición de Elodie Saleil y sus alumnos (Association Clés de Ciel’Sol) del 2 al 30 de junio en el Cantou d’Arvieu (en horario de apertura)
L’événement Exposition « Pulse ta Terre » Arvieu a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)