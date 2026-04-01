Exposition Racine par Sophoan Cao

100 Grand Rue Yutz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

La Maison des Bains accueille l’artiste Sophan Cao pour son exposition Racine .

À travers une peinture vibrante et instinctive, l’artiste explore les liens entre identité, mémoire et émotions. Ses œuvres, à la fois puissantes et sensibles, invitent à un voyage intérieur où la matière et la couleur donnent vie à des visages expressifs et profondément humains.Tout public

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100 Grand Rue Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 50 78 41

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English :

La Maison des Bains welcomes artist Sophan Cao for his Racine exhibition.

Through vibrant, instinctive painting, the artist explores the links between identity, memory and emotion. Her works, both powerful and sensitive, invite us on an inner journey, where matter and color give life to deeply human, expressive faces.

L’événement Exposition Racine par Sophoan Cao Yutz a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME