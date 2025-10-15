Exposition Re’g’art Thionville

Exposition Re’g’art Thionville mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

43 Rue de Paris Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-15 12:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18 19:00:00

2025-10-15

Exposition d’arts et de peintures proposée par l’Association PAGE.Tout public
43 Rue de Paris Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est   contact@page-asso.fr

English :

Art and painting exhibition organized by Association PAGE.

German :

Kunst- und Gemäldeausstellung, die von der PAGE Association angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Mostra d’arte e pittura organizzata dall’Associazione PAGE.

Espanol :

Exposición de arte y pintura organizada por la Asociación PAGE.

