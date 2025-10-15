Exposition Re’g’art Thionville
Exposition Re’g’art Thionville mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
Exposition Re’g’art
43 Rue de Paris Thionville Moselle
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-15 12:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18 19:00:00
2025-10-15
Exposition d’arts et de peintures proposée par l’Association PAGE.Tout public
43 Rue de Paris Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est contact@page-asso.fr
English :
Art and painting exhibition organized by Association PAGE.
German :
Kunst- und Gemäldeausstellung, die von der PAGE Association angeboten wird.
Italiano :
Mostra d’arte e pittura organizzata dall’Associazione PAGE.
Espanol :
Exposición de arte y pintura organizada por la Asociación PAGE.
