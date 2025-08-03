Exposition rétro mobile Le Grillon Chazemais

Exposition rétro mobile Le Grillon Chazemais dimanche 3 août 2025.

Exposition rétro mobile

Le Grillon 2 route des bois menus Chazemais Allier

Passionnés de belles mécaniques, curieux ou amateurs de nostalgie, ne manquez pas l’Expo RETRO MOBILE !



Entrée libre Ambiance conviviale garantie !

Le Grillon 2 route des bois menus Chazemais 03370 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 58 11 25

English :

Whether you’re an enthusiast of fine mechanical engineering, curious or nostalgic, don’t miss the RETRO MOBILE Expo!



Free admission ? Friendly atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Ob Liebhaber schöner Mechanik, Neugierige oder Nostalgiker: Verpassen Sie nicht die RETRO MOBILE Expo!



Der Eintritt ist frei ? Gesellige Atmosphäre garantiert!

Italiano :

Che siate appassionati di meccanica fine, curiosi o nostalgici, non perdetevi la RETRO MOBILE Expo!



Ingresso libero? Atmosfera amichevole garantita!

Espanol :

Tanto si es un entusiasta de la buena mecánica como un curioso o un nostálgico, ¡no se pierda la RETRO MOBILE Expo!



Entrada gratuita ? ¡Ambiente agradable garantizado!

