Exposition rétro mobile Le Grillon Chazemais
Exposition rétro mobile Le Grillon Chazemais dimanche 3 août 2025.
Exposition rétro mobile
Le Grillon 2 route des bois menus Chazemais Allier
Début : Dimanche 2025-08-03
fin : 2025-08-03
2025-08-03
Passionnés de belles mécaniques, curieux ou amateurs de nostalgie, ne manquez pas l’Expo RETRO MOBILE !
Entrée libre Ambiance conviviale garantie !
Le Grillon 2 route des bois menus Chazemais 03370 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 58 11 25
English :
Whether you’re an enthusiast of fine mechanical engineering, curious or nostalgic, don’t miss the RETRO MOBILE Expo!
Free admission ? Friendly atmosphere guaranteed!
German :
Ob Liebhaber schöner Mechanik, Neugierige oder Nostalgiker: Verpassen Sie nicht die RETRO MOBILE Expo!
Der Eintritt ist frei ? Gesellige Atmosphäre garantiert!
Italiano :
Che siate appassionati di meccanica fine, curiosi o nostalgici, non perdetevi la RETRO MOBILE Expo!
Ingresso libero? Atmosfera amichevole garantita!
Espanol :
Tanto si es un entusiasta de la buena mecánica como un curioso o un nostálgico, ¡no se pierda la RETRO MOBILE Expo!
Entrada gratuita ? ¡Ambiente agradable garantizado!
L’événement Exposition rétro mobile Chazemais a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ