Exposition Rétrogaming Bibliothèque-Médiathèque Thiviers

Bibliothèque-Médiathèque 3 Espace Rodolphe Charles Cézard Thiviers Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-23
fin : 2026-03-26
Date(s) :
2026-01-23
Venez découvrir l’histoire du jeu vidéo et jouer aux consoles les plus marquantes Nintendo NES, Nintendo SUPERNES, Sega Saturn, Nintendo 64, Playstation One, Nintendo Game Cube…
Mardi 14h30-18h30
Mercredi et Jeudi 9h30-12h 14h30-18h30
Vendredi 14h30-18h30
Samedi 9h-12h30 14h30-18h .
Bibliothèque-Médiathèque 3 Espace Rodolphe Charles Cézard Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 08 82
English :
Come and discover the history of video games and play the most memorable consoles: Nintendo NES, Nintendo SUPERNES, Sega Saturn, Nintendo 64, Playstation One, Nintendo Game Cube…
