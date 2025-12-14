Exposition Rétrogaming Bibliothèque-Médiathèque Thiviers

Exposition Rétrogaming

Bibliothèque-Médiathèque 3 Espace Rodolphe Charles Cézard Thiviers Dordogne

Début : 2026-01-23

fin : 2026-03-26

Venez découvrir l’histoire du jeu vidéo et jouer aux consoles les plus marquantes Nintendo NES, Nintendo SUPERNES, Sega Saturn, Nintendo 64, Playstation One, Nintendo Game Cube…

Mardi 14h30-18h30

Mercredi et Jeudi 9h30-12h 14h30-18h30

Vendredi 14h30-18h30

Samedi 9h-12h30 14h30-18h .

Bibliothèque-Médiathèque 3 Espace Rodolphe Charles Cézard Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 08 82

English :

Come and discover the history of video games and play the most memorable consoles: Nintendo NES, Nintendo SUPERNES, Sega Saturn, Nintendo 64, Playstation One, Nintendo Game Cube…

