Exposition Rochefort Libération Reconstruction avenue Rochambeau Rochefort

2025-09-20

Exposition sur le thème de la refondation de la République, de la renaissance matérielle et morale de la France.

avenue Rochambeau La Vieille Paroisse Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine soc-geo.rochefort@orange.fr

English : Exhibition: Liberation of Rochefort Reconstruction

Exhibition on the theme of the refounding of the Republic and the material and moral rebirth of France.

German : Ausstellung: Rochefort Befreiung Wiederaufbau

Ausstellung zum Thema der Neugründung der Republik, der materiellen und moralischen Wiedergeburt Frankreichs.

Italiano :

Mostra sul tema della ricostruzione della Repubblica e della rinascita materiale e morale della Francia.

Espanol :

Exposición sobre el tema de la reconstrucción de la República y el renacimiento material y moral de Francia.

