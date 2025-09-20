Exposition Rochefort Libération Reconstruction avenue Rochambeau Rochefort
Exposition Rochefort Libération Reconstruction avenue Rochambeau Rochefort samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Exposition Rochefort Libération Reconstruction
avenue Rochambeau La Vieille Paroisse Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Début : Mercredi 2025-09-20 14:15:00
2025-09-20
Exposition sur le thème de la refondation de la République, de la renaissance matérielle et morale de la France.
avenue Rochambeau La Vieille Paroisse Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine soc-geo.rochefort@orange.fr
English : Exhibition: Liberation of Rochefort Reconstruction
Exhibition on the theme of the refounding of the Republic and the material and moral rebirth of France.
German : Ausstellung: Rochefort Befreiung Wiederaufbau
Ausstellung zum Thema der Neugründung der Republik, der materiellen und moralischen Wiedergeburt Frankreichs.
Italiano :
Mostra sul tema della ricostruzione della Repubblica e della rinascita materiale e morale della Francia.
Espanol :
Exposición sobre el tema de la reconstrucción de la República y el renacimiento material y moral de Francia.
