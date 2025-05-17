Exposition sculptures Edgar Cappellin – Puybrun, 17 mai 2025 15:00, Puybrun.

Lot

Exposition sculptures Edgar Cappellin La Gare Regards Puybrun Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-17 15:00:00

fin : 2025-05-25 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

Edgar Cappellin présente une installation monumentale de sculptures métalliques en plein air, dans un ancien espace ferroviaire réhabilité. Plusieurs artistes invités exposent également leurs œuvres dans le cadre de cette exposition contemporaine

A la Gare Regard, sur rendez-vous

Vernissage vendredi 16 mai de 18h à 22h

.

La Gare Regards

Puybrun 46130 Lot Occitanie ecart14@gmail.com

English :

Edgar Cappellin presents a monumental open-air installation of metal sculptures in a rehabilitated former railway space. Several guest artists are also exhibiting their work as part of this contemporary exhibition

At Gare Regard, by appointment only

Opening Friday May 16, 6pm to 10pm

German :

Edgar Cappellin präsentiert eine monumentale Installation von Metallskulpturen unter freiem Himmel in einem umgebauten ehemaligen Bahngelände. Mehrere Gastkünstler stellen ihre Werke ebenfalls im Rahmen dieser zeitgenössischen Ausstellung aus

In der Gare Regard, nach Vereinbarung

Vernissage Freitag, 16. Mai, 18.00-22.00 Uhr

Italiano :

Edgar Cappellin presenta una monumentale installazione di sculture metalliche all’aperto, in un ex scalo ferroviario riconvertito. Anche diversi artisti ospiti espongono le loro opere nell’ambito di questa mostra contemporanea

Alla Gare Regard, solo su appuntamento

Inaugurazione venerdì 16 maggio dalle 18.00 alle 22.00

Espanol :

Edgar Cappellin presenta una instalación monumental de esculturas metálicas al aire libre, en un antiguo patio ferroviario reconvertido. Varios artistas invitados exponen también sus obras en el marco de esta exposición contemporánea

En la Gare Regard, con cita previa

Inauguración el viernes 16 de mayo de 18.00 a 22.00 h

L’événement Exposition sculptures Edgar Cappellin Puybrun a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne