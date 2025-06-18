Exposition sculptures et peintures – Le Poët-Laval 18 juin 2025 07:00

Drôme

Exposition sculptures et peintures Château des Hospitaliers Le Poët-Laval Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-06-18

fin : 2025-08-11

Date(s) :

2025-06-18

Sculptures de Jean Patrice Rozand et photographies de Martine Rozand

.

Château des Hospitaliers

Le Poët-Laval 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 44 12

English :

Sculptures by Jean Patrice Rozand and photographs by Martine Rozand

German :

Skulpturen von Jean Patrice Rozand und Fotografien von Martine Rozand

Italiano :

Sculture di Jean Patrice Rozand e fotografie di Martine Rozand

Espanol :

Esculturas de Jean Patrice Rozand y fotografías de Martine Rozand

L’événement Exposition sculptures et peintures Le Poët-Laval a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux