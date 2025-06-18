Exposition sculptures et peintures – Le Poët-Laval 18 juin 2025 07:00
Drôme
Exposition sculptures et peintures Château des Hospitaliers Le Poët-Laval Drôme
Tarif : – –
Début : Mardi 2025-06-18
fin : 2025-08-11
2025-06-18
Sculptures de Jean Patrice Rozand et photographies de Martine Rozand
Château des Hospitaliers
Le Poët-Laval 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 44 12
English :
Sculptures by Jean Patrice Rozand and photographs by Martine Rozand
German :
Skulpturen von Jean Patrice Rozand und Fotografien von Martine Rozand
Italiano :
Sculture di Jean Patrice Rozand e fotografie di Martine Rozand
Espanol :
Esculturas de Jean Patrice Rozand y fotografías de Martine Rozand
