Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli Granville

Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli Granville samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli

22 Rue du Docteur Letourneur Granville Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-15 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-01

Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli.

Bois, bronze, argile.   .

22 Rue du Docteur Letourneur Granville 50400 Manche Normandie +33 6 63 52 71 07  fabienne.campelli@wanadoo.fr

English : Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Exposition sculptures, Fabienne Campelli Granville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par OT Granville Terre et Mer