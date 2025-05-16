Exposition « Sendabelarrei begira » – Larceveau-Arros-Cibits, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Larceveau-Arros-Cibits.
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Exposition « Sendabelarrei begira » Restaurant Espelettenia Larceveau-Arros-Cibits Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Dans le cadre du cycle Belagile. Exposition des illustrations de Maitane Gartziandia. .
Restaurant Espelettenia
Larceveau-Arros-Cibits 64120 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 37 81 91
