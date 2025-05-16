Exposition « Sendabelarrei begira » – Larceveau-Arros-Cibits, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Larceveau-Arros-Cibits.

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-16
fin : 2025-05-30

2025-05-16

Dans le cadre du cycle Belagile. Exposition des illustrations de Maitane Gartziandia.   .

Restaurant Espelettenia
Larceveau-Arros-Cibits 64120 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 37 81 91 

